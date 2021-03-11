CM acting as Vaze’s personal legal representative: Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was acting as the “personal advocate” of controversial police officer Sachin Vaze.

“Sachin Vaze does not need a lawyer because he, at present, has Uddhav Thackeray acting as his personal legal representative. I do not understand what information the CM has that in spite of mounting evidence against Vaze, he continues to defend him,” Fadnavis told mediapersons outside the Legislative Assembly.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis sought Vaze’s suspension from the police force to ensure fair trial in automobile parts’ dealer Mansukh Hiren’s suicide case in Mumbai.

“What are the government’s compulsions? Why is Sachin Vaze not suspended? What is government afraid or hiding?” Fadnavis said in the Assembly.

He added that merely transferring Vaze was not enough and he needed to be suspended.

“If a Cabinet minister, Sanjay Rathod, can resign following his alleged role in the Pooja Chavan suicide case, why is the Uddhav Thackeray government reluctant to suspend Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren suicide case?” Fadnavis asked.

Alleging such reluctance on part of the state government gives rise to suspicion, Fadnavis said, “We have already exposed all evidence that substantiates Vaze’s role in the crime.”

The Opposition leader pointed how retaining Vaze in the police force was defeating the stated objective of unbiased probe in the case.

Outside the House, Fadnavis also made a revelation that an Innova vehicle that appeared to have accompanied the Scorpio that was found parked outside the Ambani residence in south Mumbai raising a security scare, had been in Mumbai till Tuesday evening.

“Officially, I cannot say as I am not the investigating agency. But my personal information is the car was in Mumbai till yesterday evening,” he added.