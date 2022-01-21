Clubhouse discussions: Mumbai Police arrest three youth from Haryana

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Friday arrested three persons from Haryana for allegedly participating in a discussion through the audio chat application Clubhouse app where they passed derogatory comments against women.

The police said the accused have been identified as Akash Suyal (19), Jaishnav Kakkar (21) and Yash Parashar (22). The officials revealed that Suyal is from Karnal district of Haryana and was the moderator of the two groups on Clubhouse app while Kakkar and Parashar are B Com and law student, respectively, who were arrested from their residence in Faridabad.

The police said the trio had created two chat rooms on January 16 and 19 where the participants were using derogatory comments against women, especially those belonging to the Muslim community. “They also spoke about auctioning their body parts,” said an officer.

The incident came to light when a two-minute video of the conversations in the chat room was shared on social media that subsequently went viral following which, a woman, against whom these objectionable comments were made, reported the matter at the cyber cell unit of Mumbai Police in the Bandra Kurla Complex.

An FIR was registered under Sections 153(a), 295(a), 354(a) and 354(d) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 Wednesday.

“We managed to trace them on the basis of technical investigation. We are in the process of bringing them to Mumbai,” said a senior IPS officer.

Meanwhile, the police are also trying to identify and trace the others who were a part of the chat room.