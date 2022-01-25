Clubhouse hate chats: Cyber police to investigate monetary, political link in case

THE THREE accused arrested last Friday from Haryana in the Clubhouse app case were produced in a magistrate court on Monday and remanded to further custody of cyber police till Friday (January 28) as police told court that they want to probe if there are any monetary and political links to the case.

Akash Suyal, 19, an HSC student, Jaishnav Kakkar, 20, a BCom student, and Yashkumar Parashar (22), a law student, are accused of voice-chatting in a public group on the Clubhouse app, a social audio app, where they allegedly talked about raping women and also about auctioning their body parts.

The police are in the process of collecting their voice samples to match them with those on the objectionable chats. While arguing for an extension of their custody, public prosecutor Prasad Joshi said, “During the probe, some monetary links have come to the fore. The officials need to find out if anyone instigated them or financially supported their activities. The police team is also trying to find out if they have any political links.”

In a related development, the Cyber Police has written to the Clubhouse app to join the probe. “We want them to give us more information and data related to our probe,” said an official.

The police said there are two more persons, including a minor, who allegedly created the groups where the chats took place. They have also been served a notice and asked to join the probe.

One of them, a 17-year-old minor from Bihar, used ID of ‘Alcoholic.Singh’ and later changed it to ‘Sellos’ on Clubhouse while creating the group where the obscene chats allegedly took place.

The other person is Rahul Kapoor, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with their FIR in the Clubhouse case. Kapoor allegedly used the name of Bismillah-Ul Bilal Khan on Clubhouse.

The complainant in Mumbai alleged that on October 27 and November 27 in 2021, the participants of a chat room created by Parashar abused and auctioned her and her friend’s body parts.

“One of her friends, who was also a participant of those two chat rooms, video-shot the incident and shared it with her after which she allegedly approached the Clubhouse authorities but she claimed that she did not get much help from them,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Karandikar (cyber).