Clubhouse chat case: Police say app had deleted accounts, accused made new ones

THE CYBER police investigating the Clubhouse app case said the victim had complained to the app authorities, leading to the groups and user IDs of the accused being blocked. But, they said, the accused allegedly created new accounts on the app and continued to target the victim till she decided to approach police.

Three accused have been arrested for allegedly making lewd comments against women on the app.

The complainant told police that she joined the Clubhouse app, a social audio app, in May last year. While using the app, she learnt there were chat rooms made using her name and that of her friend’s and obscene chats were going on in those groups. Such chats allegedly took place over a period of two months.

The custody of all three accused ended on Friday and they were sent to judicial custody by a magistrate court. “My client Akash Suyal, and another accused Jaishnav Kakkar, 20, tested positive for Covid so they have been quarantined. Lawyers of all three accused have applied for bail immediately and it will be heard on Monday,” said lawyer Rahul Yadav. The third accused, Yashkumar Parashar (22), a law student, was sent to judicial custody after testing negative for Covid.