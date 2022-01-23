scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Clubhouse app case: Three arrested sent to Mumbai Police custody till tomorrow

While Akash Suyal (19), Yashkumar Parashar (22) and Jaishnav Kakkad (21) were arrested from Haryana on Friday in the Clubhouse app case, Niraj Singh was arrested in the hate app case from Odisha.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 23, 2022 1:02:14 am
They were produced before a holiday court in Bandra on Saturday.

A magistrate court on Saturday sent three men – arrested for allegedly being part of an audio chat room on Clubhouse application, where derogatory comments were made against women – in Mumbai Police custody till Monday. In a separate case, an accused in the hate app case was sent to police custody till January 27.

They were produced before a holiday court in Bandra on Saturday. Officials said that the custody of the three men arrested in the Clubhouse app case is needed for further probe into the chat room discussion and for information on other participants.

The police had on Friday alleged that Suyal was the moderator of the chat room created by him and Kakkad on January 16 and 19. The discussions on the chat room included auctioning of women’s body parts and remarks about raping women

The cyber cell unit of the Bandra Kurla Complex had filed a complaint under sections, including 153 (a) promoting enmity between two groups, 295 (a) (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) (d) (stalking), 500 (defamation) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the IPC as well as the IT Act.

Niraj Singh, a 28-year-old MBA graduate, arrested in the hate app case, is alleged to have been in touch with the app’s creator, Niraj Bishnoi, who was arrested earlier by the Delhi Police in connection to another hate app case.

