Clubhouse app case: 19-year-old accused’s bail plea rejected

The bail plea of a 19-year-old accused in the Clubhouse app case was rejected by the metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra on Tuesday. The teenager is one of the three accused arrested from Haryana by the Mumbai Crime Branch’s cyber police for passing lewd comments on Muslim women on the social audio app.

The accused, Akash Suyal, 19, is an HSC student and was arrested along with Jaishnav Kakkar, 20, a BCom student, and Yash Kumar, 22, a law student. Kumar was granted bail last week on multiple grounds including mandatory behavioural counselling, staying in Mumbai for a month and being present whenever needed by the investigating officer of the case. The bail plea of Kakkar will be heard later this week.

Suyal’s lawyer, Rahul Yadav, said, “We will now approach the Sessions court.”

All three accused were arrested on January 21 from Haryana. The police alleged that the three arrested accused were using the account on clubhouse under the name Kira XD, @jaishav and pradhan@haryana_alla. Two of the accused had created two chat rooms on January 16 and 19 under the names “Muslim women are better then Hindu women” and “Girls don’t have privileged to marry upper caste woman” respectively on an open forum with several participants.

The incident came to light when a two-minute long video of the conversations in the chat room was shared on social media that subsequently went viral. An investigator said, “After the video of the chat room in which they were abusing, auctioning and making lewd comments against the women reached a 30-year-old woman, who is working with an IT firm, she approached us informing that a similar thing happened with her two months.”

In her statement to police, the complainant alleged on October 27 and November 27 in 2021, the participants of a chat room created by Parashar had abused and auctioned the complainant and her friend’s body parts. But after the video of the similar incident went viral on Wednesday, she approached the cyber cell unit at Bandra Kurla Complex following which an FIR was registered under sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two groups) 295 (a) (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings) 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 354 (d) (stalking), 500 (defamation), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of Information Technology Act 2000.