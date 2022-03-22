Mumbai: Cloudy sky brings brief respite, similar conditions likely to continue till March 26

AFTER A spell of a severe heatwave last week, the city experienced a brief respite from the heat on Sunday and Monday. Unusually cloudy skies (for March) were witnessed throughout Sunday and on Monday morning, due to the formation of the first cyclone of the year off the Andaman coast. For the second consecutive day, the maximum or day temperature dropped below normal first time this month.

The temperature dipped to 32.2 degrees C from 39.4 degrees C last Monday (March 14), which was the highest maximum temperature this season. Monday’s day temperature was a degree below normal. Till March 26, the city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies.

While a considerable drop in the maximum temperature was recorded, the night or the minimum temperature remained above normal. On Monday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature at 23 degrees C, which was a degree above normal. As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature will be in the range of 33 and 35 degrees C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 23-24 degrees Celsius.