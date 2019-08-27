Closure of railway overbridge at Kopar to traffic causes furore

The closure of the Kopar railway overbridge to traffic led to a furore on Sunday night, with residents of Kalyan-Dombivali voicing complaints. While the bridge was later reopened after MNS workers intervened, officials of the Central Railway and Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said the bridge needs repairs and has to be shut, at least partially.

The closure of the bridge is expected to worsen traffic problems, with residents already facing difficulties due to the closure of Patri bridge for over a year now.

KDMC Commissioner Govind Bodake said an inspection would be carried out later this week to gauge the extent of repairs and whether the bridge could be partially closed.

The Kopar overbridge was shut between 9.00 pm and 10.30 pm on Sunday. “There was no prior notice given before shutting the bridge. The workers were clearing away the concrete layer from the overbridge and all traffic, including two ambulances, were stuck on both sides,” Avinash Jadhav, MNS leader from Kalyan Dombivali, said.

It has been over a year since the Netavali railway overbridge, more commonly known as the Patri bridge, was shut for repair work. It led to severe traffic woes, with people complaining of being stuck in traffic jams for hours.

“Earlier, it took us half an hour to drop our son to the school. However, now the bus comes two hours earlier and still, on some days, our son is late for school. I have been preparing tiffin for the bus journeys for the past three months,” Shailaja Konde, a resident of Kalyan, said.

Residents around the bridge say alternate routes were not planned before the Patri bridge was closed for so long. “The bridge was closed for repairs, which we were told would be done in months. We didn’t ask for alternative routes either. But now, we know that any work started will go on endlessly,” Shridhar Tule, another resident, said. “If the Kopar bridge also gets closed for repairs, it will mean tremendous pressure on the other roads, which are not ready to take the load.”

MNS leader Jadhav said the Kopar bridge would not be allowed to close indefinitely. “If there are minor repairs, they can do this between midnight and early morning. We don’t underestimate the safety, but we won’t allow this to become another Patri bridge,” he said. “In case the closing of the bridge is necessary, they will have to notify their plan and an end date for the public.”

KDMC Commissioner Govind Bodake said, “Repairs for both bridges are being carried out by the railway. The Patri bridge is being built by MSRDC, so we don’t know why it’s been shut for over a year. Now, they have given a deadline of February 2020. The Kopar bridge was not shut indefinitely on Sunday but was barricaded for a short duration.”

“Railways officials were supposed to come today for an inspection. By August 28, we will get to know the scope of repairs needed on the bridge. How to carry on the work and whether the bridge will have to be shut will be decided after that,” he added.

When asked about the issue, Central Railway spokesperson Anil Jain said he would have to get information from the department concerned.