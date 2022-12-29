Clip shows woman being dragged till end of platform after her dress gets stuck in Mumbai Metro train’s door

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Woman in a green dress trying to rescue herself as her dress gets stuck between metro doors and a nearby commuter rushing for help (Image-Screengrab/video)
On October 21, a woman’s dress got stuck in the closed doors of a Mumbai Metro One train and she was dragged by the moving train till the end of the platform before someone could rescue her.

The incident, which took place at 4.10 pm at the Chakala station, came to light after the woman filed a complaint with the police following her recovery. The Indian Express has managed to access the video clip that captured the entire incident.

The video shows a woman trying to rescue herself as her dress got stuck between the doors of a metro coach. While a commuter standing nearby is seen banging the guard’s cabin to alert them about the incident, another passenger is seen trying to pull the commuter. However, before she could be rescued, the train picks up speed and passes the platform, dragging the woman till the end of the platform railings. Later, she was taken to the hospital on a stretcher, the video shows.

The video also shows no guards on the station to rescue the commuter or alert the train driver to immediately apply brakes and stop the train.

More from Mumbai

The woman who was injured was identified as Gauri Kumari Sahu, who was admitted to the Seven Hill Hospital in Andheri. Her medical expenses were borne by the Mumbai Metro One management. Meanwhile, Sahu has filed a written complaint at the Chakala police station against Metro One for the alleged negligence and inadequate safety measures that left her severely injured.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 22:00 IST
