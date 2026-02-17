1 in 7 children were out of school because of climate change in 2024: Unicef India representative Cynthia McCaffrey
Cynthia McCaffrey, representative of the Unicef India Country Office, suggests maintaining a strong nutrition system and ensuring there is no interruption in livelihoods that forces children out of school.
In a conversation with The Indian Express during the Mumbai Climate Week, Cynthia McCaffrey, representative of the Unicef India Country Office since October 2022, speaks about the impact of climate change on children’s health, the Government’s approach to mitigating the issues, and climate finance.
India ranks 26th on the Children’s Climate Risk Index. How are you collaborating with the Government of India as well as state governments to make schools and educational institutes more climate-resilient amid air pollution and heatwaves?
Our analysis states that one billion children around the world live in extremely high-risk climate areas, and this includes children from India as well. As a result, climate change is impacting education, it’s interrupting learning, and one in seven children in 2024 were out of school because of a climate incident. In addition to this, climate change is also impacting nutrition and health, so we’re working with the government as they’re looking to cut across all sectors, and one of the things we want to be careful about is that it’s not just addressing climate on education, but it’s about looking at the child at the centre of everything, and making sure that we think through nutrition. If a child is poorly nourished, that will affect their learning as well, so we want to solve the problem of nutrition as well as keep schools open. If we keep schools open and we stop the floods, but we haven’t been able to stop the droughts and the floods that impact the food system, then a child will be poorly nourished and still won’t be able to learn. As a result, we are working with several ministries, including health, education, women and child development, and not just the environment.
How is climate change uniquely affecting children in India compared to other regions around the globe?
I think part of the issue here is that the climate doesn’t have any borders. So the climate change that’s happening around the world is having a similar impact on children in India. So one is that it’s important that the Governments that are accountable anywhere in the world are continuing to build those protective systems, as well as those systems that promote the future and well-being of children, including in India. But I think the challenge of climate mitigation requires the world to continue to come together, because climate adversaries don’t stop at a border. Food systems are being shifted or interrupted. And so the ability to have reliable, healthy food is therefore impacting a child’s diet. And we’re seeing that in India. So India is, like many countries around the world, dealing with the triple burden of nutrition. Malnutrition, so you’re looking at the malnutrition. You’re looking at increased micronutrient deficiencies because the diet is being impacted by climate.
What are the most critical, immediate gaps in child protection that you see in rural, vulnerable communities owing to climate change?
When children are out of school for extended periods, that leads to child labour. Maybe they have to go to work. It exacerbates and may lead to child marriage. So those are issues that can be definitely contributed to by adverse climate conditions when creating long-term interruptions forcing people out of school. And those would be the issues to look at: child protection, keeping children in school, and all of the issues that might kick a child out of school, including climate. Therefore, a primary way to counter this challenge is to maintain a strong nutrition system to ensure that the child is healthy to learn in school, and at the same time making sure that there is no interruption in their livelihood forcing them out of school.
In recent years, we have been witnessing record-breaking heat levels coupled with heatwaves. So what impact do these have on a child’s mental and physical health in the longer term?
So if, and again, you go back to the beginning of a child’s life, extreme heat is impacting mothers’ health while they’re pregnant. Therefore, there is a need to make sure that we also identify how to protect the mother so that the child is born healthy. Low birth weight or early birth of children are some of the impacts that we are seeing globally. When a child is born, the first thousand days remain important. So it does have an impact if they’re in extreme heat, or in a place where there’s extreme heat, where the diet may be impacted. Therefore, stimulation during those first thousand days, which include the child being able to go out and play, is a major contributor to a child’s brain development. And as you know, the first thousand days, a child’s brain develops, it’s 80 per cent of their brain. So being able to have that holistic approach to a safe place, which means safe from floods, safe from heat, is extremely important for a child’s formative years.
Is climate financing adequately prioritising children’s needs?
Unicef is not a financial expert, but we’re trying to be at the table with those financing experts that come up with those instruments to say, think about the child. It will make your investment have a higher return, because if you invest in children, it’s much more economical. It will have a much more lasting impact. We’ve looked at different financing instruments. We could help you figure out the ways that you could do that.
In India, standing where we are now, what do you think is required in education policies to raise climate awareness?
The Government of India is doing things in the right way by looking at both how you reach children. India has adopted an inclusive system through teachers and teen clubs. So I think one thing that becomes important is giving children access to both the facts and the learning about it, but also a very tangible approach in understanding the environment through green clubs. This would not just enable learning but also lead to brainstorming solutions together. Another aspect is to continue to share knowledge so that you’ve not only got literacy, but also climate literacy. That would result in a community level of understanding of climate adversities.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More