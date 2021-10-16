To set up Climate Change Cell, BMC to seek help from New York, Seattle, Berlin

In a bid to set up a Climate Change Cell, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take help from cities in Germany and the United States of America (USA) that have already taken steps to fight climate change. The civic body is in the process of preparing Mumbai’s first Climate Action Plan.

Officials from the Environment Department said that New York and Seattle in the US, and Berlin in Germany will help the BMC in setting up the Climate Cell Department, which will be crucial for executing Mumbai Climate Action Plan’s (MCAP)’s mitigation and adaptation measures.

“We can use their experience while setting up the BMC’s Climate Change Cell. The New York City Panel on Climate Change has 20 members who help with scientific information and advise policymakers on urban resilience. Similarly, Seattle has also set up a department called Sustainability and Environment to work on climate change threats,” said an official from BMC’s Environment Department.

He added, “Berlin, which is also facing climate change risk, had recognised a climate emergency in 2019. They have set a goal of a coal-free city by 2030.”

The BMC’s climate action plan will focus on adaptation and mitigation strategies by focusing on six areas — waste management, urban greening, urban flooding and water resource management, building energy efficiency, air quality and sustainable mobility.

“We have completed the public consultation process on preparation of MCAP and now stakeholders have been asked to submit data and reports from their respective departments,” said an official from the BMC who is involved in the preparation of MCAP.

He added, “Once it is ready, the plan will be presented to the public for suggestions and objections. The MCAP is likely to be inaugurated at United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will be held between October 31 and November 12 in Glasgow.” The role of a dedicated Climate Cell will be crucial in implementing MCAP. Although the BMC has an Environment Department, its staffers mainly work for the Solid Waste Management department as its main focus is on waste-related issues.

In February, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal had announced, during the budget speech, the civic body’s plans to set up a Climate Cell Department. Mumbai’s climate action plan is preparing its commitment with C40 Cities, a global network of cities fighting against climate change.