Climate action plan: BMC gives residents more time to submit suggestions

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday, extended the timeline for citizens to send their suggestions, objections and recommendations on the portal mcap.mcgm.gov.in for the city’s climate action plan.

The civic body is likely to present the Mumbai Action Plan by November this year, ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on August 28 launched a website of Mumbai’s climate action plan. Residents can give feedback and suggestions on the first climate action plan, which is currently under preparation on the website.

The portal provides an information forum where citizens can view details about climate change, action plans of other cities and steps required to fight the change. So far, BMC has received 200 recommendations for the plan.