Cliental data stolen from BJP MLA’s logistics company, FIR registered

The Powai police is on the lookout for fraudsters who had allegedly stolen crucial cliental information from a logistics company in which BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha is a director.

A case was registered on Wednesday after the directors of Greenwich Meridian Logistics (India) Private Limited found that someone had managed to get unauthorised access to the company’s system and was stealing data. A case was registered under sections 43 (B) (data theft) and 66 (computer related offences) of the Information Technology Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Maheshwar Reddy said no arrests have been made in the case yet.

Kotecha said that besides him, his childhood friend Bhavesh Thakker is also a director in the company. “Our company is involved in shipping goods to different places. We have 21 offices across India and in Dubai,” Kotecha added.

The police complaint was filed after the company’s IT manager, Dhirendra Shrivastav, came across instances where crucial cliental information had been leaked. In his statement to the police, Shrivasthav said that a regional manager left the company on April 9, 2021. He was looking after three offices in south India. “After the regional manager quit, a system was set through which the emails sent on his official mail were to be automatically forwarded to Thakker… The former regional manager subsequently started a firm, which is also into logistics business, and was named a director,” Shrivasthav added.

On April 21, another executive working in Greenwich Meridian’s Tamil Nadu office quit and joined the former regional manager’s firm.

The police said Shrivasthav and Greenwich Meridian’s directors started suspecting the two former employees after they came across an email in which they found that the two had shared details of the company’s 187 clients based in south India.

Subsequently, Shrivasthav approached the Powai police. Kotecha said, “We suspect that two of our former employees are involved. We have submitted all the evidence to the police.”

The police said they are looking into the evidence presented by the complainant as well as the IP address of the email ID under scanner.