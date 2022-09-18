scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Cliental data stolen from BJP MLA’s logistics company, FIR registered

A case was registered on Wednesday after the directors of Greenwich Meridian Logistics (India) Private Limited found that someone had managed to get unauthorised access to the company's system and was stealing data.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Maheshwar Reddy said no arrests have been made in the case yet. (File Photo)

The Powai police is on the lookout for fraudsters who had allegedly stolen crucial cliental information from a logistics company in which BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha is a director.

A case was registered on Wednesday after the directors of Greenwich Meridian Logistics (India) Private Limited found that someone had managed to get unauthorised access to the company’s system and was stealing data. A case was registered under sections 43 (B) (data theft) and 66 (computer related offences) of the Information Technology Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Maheshwar Reddy said no arrests have been made in the case yet.

Kotecha said that besides him, his childhood friend Bhavesh Thakker is also a director in the company. “Our company is involved in shipping goods to different places. We have 21 offices across India and in Dubai,” Kotecha added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing warPremium
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing war
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...Premium
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...

The police complaint was filed after the company’s IT manager, Dhirendra Shrivastav, came across instances where crucial cliental information had been leaked. In his statement to the police, Shrivasthav said that a regional manager left the company on April 9, 2021. He was looking after three offices in south India. “After the regional manager quit, a system was set through which the emails sent on his official mail were to be automatically forwarded to Thakker… The former regional manager subsequently started a firm, which is also into logistics business, and was named a director,” Shrivasthav added.

On April 21, another executive working in Greenwich Meridian’s Tamil Nadu office quit and joined the former regional manager’s firm.

The police said Shrivasthav and Greenwich Meridian’s directors started suspecting the two former employees after they came across an email in which they found that the two had shared details of the company’s 187 clients based in south India.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Shrivasthav approached the Powai police. Kotecha said, “We suspect that two of our former employees are involved. We have submitted all the evidence to the police.”

More from Mumbai

The police said they are looking into the evidence presented by the complainant as well as the IP address of the email ID under scanner.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 12:32:47 am
Next Story

How cellphones stolen from city make their way to Bangladesh

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement