Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Click photos for fines on e-challan machines, traffic cops told

The order was issued on September 1 by Kulwant Sarangal, additional director general, traffic police, Maharashtra.

A similar order was issued in March 2020 but traffic officers were still making use of their mobile phones. (File)

Traffic police departments across Maharashtra have been ordered to click photographs of vehicles violating traffic rules on the e-challan machine and not on their personal mobile phones.

The order was issued on September 1 by Kulwant Sarangal, additional director general, traffic police, Maharashtra. The order stated that some police officers and constables make use of personal phones to click photographs of vehicles violating traffic rules and after some time, the information is uploaded on the e-challan machine.

The order further stated that traffic police officers upload photos of the vehicle’s number plate and the entire vehicle is not seen in the images because of which it’s difficult to identify the vehicles.

A similar order was issued in March 2020 but traffic officers were still making use of their mobile phones. This prompted the state highway traffic police department to issue a fresh order. The traffic officers have been told to use only e-challan machines for fining motorists over traffic violations and get the devices repaired in case they are malfunctioning.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 01:42:12 am
