‘Clear dearth of precautionary measures’: Mumbai local train murder rattles commuters

The fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old sales associate aboard a Nalasopara-bound local train on Tuesday night has once again raised concerns over the safety and security of commuters travelling on Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

Commuters and railway activists have criticised what they describe as inadequate security measures across the city’s lifeline. “Despite lakhs of commuters travelling on the Western Railway suburban network every day, there is a clear dearth of precautionary measures at railway stations,” said Lata Argade, president of the Suburban Railway Passengers’ Federation. Drawing comparisons with metro stations and airports, she pointed out that despite handling similarly large passenger footfalls, those systems are equipped with metal detectors, baggage scanners and a substantial security presence.

At present, baggage scanners are available only at stations that cater to long-distance and mail-express train services on the Western Railway network. These include stations such as Mumbai Central, Borivali and Bandra Terminus. While a baggage scanner has also been installed at Churchgate station, commuters who use the station regularly claim that the facility remains largely non-functional.

Argade’s suggestion is not new. In 2025, Western Railway had initiated plans to explore a pilot project introducing controlled entry systems for suburban train commuters, similar to those used in metro networks. As part of the proposal, 12 stations in the Mumbai division, including Bandra Terminus, Borivali and Andheri, were identified for implementation. Although a proposal was subsequently submitted to the Railway Board, little progress appears to have been made on the project since then.

The issue of security screening at suburban stations was first raised nearly two decades ago in the aftermath of the 2006 Mumbai train bombings. Railway authorities had then launched a pilot frisking drive at Churchgate station. However, the initiative was abandoned within minutes after metal detectors installed at entry points were knocked down and trampled by commuters rushing to board trains during peak hours.

Tuesday’s incident began as a minor altercation between two passengers over the closing of a train door amid heavy rainfall. The argument escalated when 30-year-old Roshan Suvarna stabbed Mayank Lohar multiple times in the chest and abdomen. Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and station authorities rushed to the scene before shifting Lohar to the Shatabdi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has left many suburban commuters apprehensive. Roshni Saw, a 20-year-old Virar resident who frequently uses local trains said the news had alarmed her family. “After hearing about the incident, my parents became worried and told me to be extremely careful while travelling. They advised me not to get into arguments with fellow passengers and to avoid escalating any confrontation, regardless of who is at fault,” she said.

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Other commuters, however, expressed anger over the apparent inaction of bystanders seen in videos circulating on social media following the attack. “From the footage available online, it appears that several people witnessed the incident as it unfolded. Some of them could have intervened and restrained the attacker, or at least attempted to remove the weapon from his possession,” said two daily commuters travelling from Virar.

Tuesday’s stabbing marks the second fatal assault reported on the Western Railway suburban network this year. In January, a 33-year-old college lecturer was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow passenger following an argument while alighting from a train at Malad station.

Railway officials, meanwhile, maintained that extensive security arrangements are already in place across the suburban network. “Passenger safety remains our top priority. Stations are equipped with CCTV surveillance systems, while station staff, RPF personnel and GRP teams remain deployed to ensure commuter safety at all times,” said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway.

According to officials, a total of 2,235 CCTV cameras and 400 facial-recognition-enabled cameras have been installed across the suburban corridor between Churchgate and Virar. Additionally, 227 personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF), along with RPF staff, have been deployed on various platforms.

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To address emergencies and high-pressure situations, Western Railway also introduced emergency talk-back systems in ladies’ coaches beginning in 2018. The project was originally scheduled to be completed within three months. However, installations are still pending in 45 of the 468 ladies’ coaches operating on the network.

The talk-back system is currently available only in first- and second-class ladies’ coaches. Passengers travelling in general compartments continue to rely primarily on the chain-pulling mechanism to alert authorities during emergencies. Commuters claim that even where the systems are available, their effectiveness remains inconsistent, with responses from motormen and guards often delayed or absent.