Cleanliness, hygiene in hospitals should be priority, Bombay HC tells BMC, state

The Bombay High Court directed Wednesday the state government and civic authorities to consider constituting hospital-level committees to ensure that hygiene and cleanliness were maintained in public hospitals and accorded ‘top priority amid the pandemic.

While stressing on the need for proper disposal of medical waste, the court said cleanliness was intrinsic to maintaining a healthy atmosphere in hospitals and, hence, a panel that could oversee the implementation of measures to address these issues was required.

“Cleanliness and hygiene in the hospital are priority now. Ultimately, it is about human lives. So many patients are visiting hospitals and there is pressure on maintaining hospitals. We want special attention (by authorities) to deal with these aspects,” the bench said.

The division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing PIL filed by Lokshahiwadi Balasaheb Sarode Smriti Prabodhan Upakram, argued through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane, seeking proper disposal of medical waste and special masks for the speech- and hearing-impaired persons for their identification.

The bench told senior counsel Anil Sakhare, representing BMC, that while some of the civic-run hospitals were “unhygienic”, a proper system was required to maintain cleanliness as a large number of people were visiting them. “We would request you to take up the issue with the higher-ups. See to it that there is cleanliness. Each hospital must have a separate committee to look into hygiene,” Justice Kulkarni told the BMC’s counsel.

Seeking responses from the respondent authorities, HC posted a further hearing on PIL next week.

The court, while hearing a PIL filed by lawyer and activist Armin Wandrewala on the issue of maintaining hygiene and cleanliness at public places, also directed the BMC to create awareness against the perils of spitting in public through an audio-visual medium.