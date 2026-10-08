Expressing displeasure over inadequate waste management measures across the city, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), observing that cleanliness in some parts of South Mumbai did not mean similar steps had been taken across the city.
“Everywhere there is filth… Only because Worli is clean or South Mumbai is clean, or Nariman Point is clean, that doesn’t mean entire Mumbai is clean,” a bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale orally remarked.
The bench was hearing a plea raising concerns about waste disposal at the Kanjurmarg landfill, as well as garbage dumping on city streets and beaches.
“Once the system is in place and the citizens are also sensitised, one day will come that they will stop doing (throwing garbage on streets). And we are looking at Mumbai to be converted into that kind of city where people themselves will go and throw everything in the dustbin… That will happen as we do it when we go (abroad), because there are deterrents, there are cameras, but here (in Mumbai) there is absolutely no worry,” Justice Kulkarni said.
Even as senior advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing for the BMC, claimed that the “situation had improved”, the HC said it “did not find a very high progress” by BMC ward officers in addressing “problematic areas” related to health and hygiene at public places, hill slopes, pavements and streets.
The HC sought a comprehensive affidavit detailing the steps taken by ward officers to ascertain the “correct position” on the ground, as well as measures taken on Gandhi Jayanti as part of the ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’.
The judges also said that while travelling to the Maharashtra Judicial Academy in Uttan, Bhayander, they had noticed a plastic-strewn hill near a municipal school in Jogeshwari.
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“Can we believe that this is Mumbai? Simple cleaning will take no more than one day. Nothing has happened. It is unbelievable,” Justice Kulkarni said, seeking immediate corrective measures.
The bench indicated that it may call ward officers from a few western suburban wards during the hearings, citing “a lot of chaos” related to waste management in their areas.
The judges further indicated that they may soon visit the Kanjurmarg facility for a second round of inspection. The bench will also hear submissions on redressal of complaints regarding odour and environmental pollution from the site at the next hearing on October 22.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More