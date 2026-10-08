‘Clean South Mumbai doesn’t mean clean Mumbai’: Bombay High Court’s reality check for BMC

The bench was hearing a plea raising concerns over waste disposal at the Kanjurmarg landfill, as well as garbage dumping on city streets and beaches. (Image: Amit Chakravarty)

Expressing displeasure over inadequate waste management measures across the city, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), observing that cleanliness in some parts of South Mumbai did not mean similar steps had been taken across the city.

“Everywhere there is filth… Only because Worli is clean or South Mumbai is clean, or Nariman Point is clean, that doesn’t mean entire Mumbai is clean,” a bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale orally remarked.

The bench was hearing a plea raising concerns about waste disposal at the Kanjurmarg landfill, as well as garbage dumping on city streets and beaches.