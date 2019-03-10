Clean nullahs throughout year: BMC corporators

TO CURB flooding in the city, BMC corporators, including those from the ruling Shiv Sena, on Saturday demanded that nullahs be cleaned throughout the year and not only during monsoon.

Advertising

At the last Standing Committee meeting of the BMC, held before the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections kick in, the corporators alleged that contractors appointed for nullah cleaning carry out work only before and during monsoon, resulting in the nullahs again getting filled with garbage and silt later on.

On Saturday, five proposals were passed, including Rs 36-crore contract for cleaning small nullahs in the western suburbs. In the last Standing Committee meeting, the BMC had cleared proposals of cleaning nullahs in eastern and island city.

Two corporators from Shiv Sena, Standing Committee member Rajul Patel and Sena leader Mangesh Satamkar, alleged that the cleaning of nullahs was not up to the mark.

Explained Civic body needs to stop garbage at the source Every year, just before monsoon, BMC spend crores on nullah cleaning. However, at the time of heavy rainfall, the city often witness waterlogging. In fact the since last couple of years, the waterlogging spots have increased. The BMC needs to develop a mechanism to stop garbage at the source so that it cannot enter and clog the nullahs. This will also reduce the unnecessary expenditure on the nullah cleaning exercise. Small nullahs play an important role in preventing waterlogging, so proper cleaning of these are important. In the past, BMC has taken the initiative of putting screens at several nullahs so that floating materials are stopped from entering the sea.

Patel said, “Nullah cleaning should be done throughout the year. Currently, after monsoon is over, there is no proper mechanism for nullah cleaning and thus, before the next monsoon begins, all nullahs are again chocked. If the civic body will set up a mechanism for nullah cleaning throughout the year, the problem of flooding during monsoon will be resolved.”

Satamkar added: “Most of nullahs are filled with silt and there is hardly any space for the water to pass. The BMC should appoint workers at the ward level to taking care of small nullahs. Also, this situation leads to flooding in chawls and slums since the lanes there are flooded.” Leader of the House Vishakha Raut has also echoed similar sentiments.

Currently, BMC appoints contractors by April. While the first phase of nullah cleaning (about 70 per cent) is completed before monsoon, 15 per cent work is done during monsoon and the rest after monsoon. In 2015, the civic body had conducted a inquiry in nullah cleaning malpractices. Several officials and contractors involved were indicted.

Opposition leader Ravi Raja said, “For preventing nullahs from clogging, the BMC must appoint labourers at the ward level. If ward-level nullahs are not cleaned, there is no way to prevent flooding in the city.”

In the current scenario, contractors are supposed to appoint at least 10 cleaning staff at every administrative ward. A senior official said, “Each of the 24 administrative wards on an average has at least 8 to 10 corporators representing it. This means that if BMC appoints 10 workers in one administrative ward, on an average, one corporator will get one worker in his or her ward, which is not enough to carry out cleaning of nullahs in a thorough manner.”

Advertising

Meanwhile, the corporators alleged malpractices in the contracts awarded for nullah cleaning. They alleged that the BMC has removed the contract clause of vigilance involvement and third-party auditor, which will compromise the quality of nullah cleaning.