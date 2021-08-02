Class 12 results for Maharashtra Board to be declared on Tuesday, says Varsha Gaikwad

In case a student is unhappy with the results, they would get the opportunity to appear for an examination, which will take place when the Covid-19 situation normalises, authorities said | Representational image

The results of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (HSC) or Class 12 will be declared on Tuesday, August 3, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Monday.

“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of standard 12th, batch 2021 on August 3 at 4pm,” Gaikwad said.

The results, which were earlier expected on July 31, were delayed due to floods in Konkan and Western Maharashtra.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Class 12 exams were cancelled and it was decided that the students will be promoted based on internal assessment for last three academic years.

The formula was evolved after interacting with academicians and other experts, said Gaikwad, adding the best possible practical approach for assessing the students was considered.

Elaborating on the assessment process, Gaikwad said, “Performance in the best three subjects in Class 10 was given a weightage of 30 marks and an equal weightage was given to internal assessment of Class 11. The internal assessment for Class 12 has been given a weightage of 40 marks.”

After being rescheduled twice, it was decided that the Maharashtra Board Class 12 exams would be held on June 3. However, they were cancelled following the spurt in Covid-19 cases across state.

Gaikwad said, “The decision to cancel the exams and adopt an internal assessment process was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of children. Also, it has ensured uniformity between the state and Centre,” she added.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed all state governments to declare the Class 12 results by July 31.