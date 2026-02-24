Class 12 paper leak: Nagpur police form five-member SIT, four arrested

The SIT has been tasked with identifying the source of the question papers and examining whether any board officials were involved. (Reepresentational image)

THE SADAR police station has constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged leak of Class 12 Physics and Chemistry question papers through a WhatsApp group, officials said on Monday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the leaked Chemistry paper surfaced from a WhatsApp group that included a student of SFS College, Nagpur. Police are now working to trace the origin of the leak and determine the extent of its circulation.

“We have formed an SIT to ensure there is a dedicated team focused exclusively on investigating this leak,” said police inspector Amol Deshmukh of Sadar police station.

The SIT has been tasked with identifying the source of the question papers, examining whether any board officials were involved, tracking how widely the papers were shared, and verifying if they were circulated in other districts of Maharashtra. Investigators are also probing the possibility of a larger racket behind the leak.