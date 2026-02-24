Class 12 paper leak: Nagpur police form five-member SIT, four arrested

Preliminary investigations indicate that the leaked Chemistry paper surfaced from a WhatsApp group that included a student of SFS College, Nagpur.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNagpurFeb 24, 2026 10:37 AM IST
Maharashtra SSC examThe SIT has been tasked with identifying the source of the question papers and examining whether any board officials were involved. (Reepresentational image)
THE SADAR police station has constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged leak of Class 12 Physics and Chemistry question papers through a WhatsApp group, officials said on Monday.

Police are now working to trace the origin of the leak and determine the extent of its circulation.

“We have formed an SIT to ensure there is a dedicated team focused exclusively on investigating this leak,” said police inspector Amol Deshmukh of Sadar police station.

The SIT has been tasked with identifying the source of the question papers, examining whether any board officials were involved, tracking how widely the papers were shared, and verifying if they were circulated in other districts of Maharashtra. Investigators are also probing the possibility of a larger racket behind the leak.

On Monday, police arrested two more persons in connection with the Chemistry paper leak, taking the total number of arrests to four. Among those held earlier were private tuition teacher Nishikant Moon and a Class 12 student. The student, who is currently appearing for his examinations, was later released.

The two arrested on Monday have been identified as Mustafa Khan, director of Excellent Academy in Mominpura, and Junaid Mohammad Abdul Javed.

According to police, the student initially detained had allegedly shared the question paper and answer sheet with friends via a WhatsApp group named ‘Tech One’.

The SIT comprises Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Mandhre, police sub-inspector Niketan Killedar, head constables Nilesh Londhe and Parag Manapure and Balaji Gutte.

Further investigation is underway to identify all those involved in the circulation of the question papers and answer sheets, police said.

