Claims that surgical strikes hurt morale of terrorists a myth: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena’s remarks come in the wake of the death of an Army soldier from Maharashtra, Naik Sandip Raghunath Sawant, who was killed during a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu & Kashmir Wednesday. Shiv Sena’s remarks come in the wake of the death of an Army soldier from Maharashtra, Naik Sandip Raghunath Sawant, who was killed during a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu & Kashmir Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena on Friday questioned the Narendra Modi-led government’s claims that surgical strikes in Pakistan had demoralised the terrorists in that country and said Indian soldiers continued to get killed in terror attacks in Kashmir.

“The claims that conducting a surgical strike on Pakistan has dampened the morale of terrorists is a myth. Attacks seem to have increased instead. This government has made a lot of claims about Pakistan having been taught a lesson. However, it is still questionable whether Pakistan has mended it ways. Ceasefire violations by Pakistan seem to have increased instead,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana.

The Sena’s remarks come in the wake of the death of an Army soldier from Maharashtra, Naik Sandip Raghunath Sawant, who was killed during a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu & Kashmir Wednesday.

“The New Year did not begin on a positive note in Kashmir. Our jawan from Satara, Sandip Sawant, attained martyrdom in Kashmir along with two other soldiers. In the last one month, seven to eight jawans from Maharashtra were killed in the line of duty. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is not responsible for this,” the editorial said.

The party also questioned whether the situation in Kashmir has improved after the surgical strike and abrogation of Article 370 provisions. The party, however, maintained that scrapping Article 370 was a “good move”.

Without naming the Centre, the Sena alleged, “Circulating news that only the Pakistanis were getting killed in Kashmir will not change the reality as tricolour-draped bodies of Indian soldiers, like Sawant, are reaching their respective villages.”

India had conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016, across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to a terrorist attack on an Indian Army base in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir earlier that month.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App