Be mindful of ‘public perception’ while handling protests, Mumbai Police brass tells force

The Mumbai Police top brass has asked officers handling protests to remain mindful of how their actions are perceived by the public. Officers were given examples of steps taken by the Delhi Police that could be emulated, including using social media accounts to post videos showing what personnel go through while handling protests.

Videos posted by the Delhi Police’s X handle over the past week show women constables appearing dehydrated and on the verge of fainting, personnel being manhandled by crowds and having their shoulder straps torn, and protesters speaking aggressively to them. Other videos show police personnel providing first aid, food and medicines to protesters at detention centres.

The Delhi Police had also recorded important moments, including when Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was informed that his grandmother had passed away. Dipke was detained in Delhi on Saturday, after saying he would lead protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged arbitrary deletions of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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CJP Protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

(Express Photo by Akash Patil) CJP Protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.(Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Sources said that during protests in Mumbai, several YouTubers and people from alternative media outlets filmed the police handling crowds.

“It was believed that in several of these videos, the police are shown in a poor light which creates the impression that they are insensitive towards protestors. However, the amount of strain and physical exertion that the police have to go through never comes forth,” a senior inspector from central Mumbai said.

An official said the top brass had pointed out that, to ensure the “other side” was also seen, the Delhi Police had started uploading videos of its personnel facing difficult situations while handling protests.

CJP Protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

(Express Photo by Akash Patil) CJP Protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.(Express Photo by Akash Patil)

“Also, when Dipke’s grandmother passed away, the Delhi police shot a video showing that the police had provided him the option of taking him home or making a phone call so that no allegations could be made later on,” the official said.

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Dipke later posted on X that the Delhi Police had not released the complete video, which he said showed that they had denied him permission to speak to his lawyer.

“In this light, at a recent meeting, senior officers told the policemen from across the city to be alert to how their actions are perceived and gave some examples used by Delhi police,” the source said.

CJP Protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

(Express Photo by Akash Patil) CJP Protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.(Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Mumbai has also seen multiple protests in recent days, including one at August Kranti Maidan in south Mumbai on Saturday, followed by protests outside Shivaji Park on Sunday and Monday.

A large section of the Mumbai Police has been deployed over the past few weeks for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Mount Mary festival and Navratri, in addition to protests.

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Delhi Police and ‘perception’

The Delhi Police created a “perception management” division in 2021, which is believed to have been active on social media to “counter” videos showing the force in a negative light during protests. A Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officer currently heads the force’s “perception management and media cell” and also serves as its Public Relations Officer.

CJP Protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

(Express Photo by Akash Patil) CJP Protest at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.(Express Photo by Akash Patil)

The division was also involved in “countering the negative comments” the force received on social media around the protests.

After a video of Dipke’s mother was released in which she said the family had been unable to contact him to inform him of his grandmother’s death, the Delhi Police clarified on X that he had been given the option to return home on humanitarian grounds.

The Delhi Police’s X handle has also posted videos on various aspects of the CJP protests, including why permission for the protests was denied and footage that the force said showed CJP members failing to honour undertakings they had given in the past. The protests have also seen allegations of police assault against protesters during detentions.

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The handle has also issued “fact checks” against what it described as false claims on social media.