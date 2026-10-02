75-year-old Thane man dies of heart attack after attending CJP protest at Shivaji Park

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A 75-year-old Thane resident who had travelled to Shivaji Park to watch the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest on Thursday evening died of a heart attack after he complained of chest pain at the venue, police said.
Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai, a resident of Dosti West County in Thane, arrived at Shivaji Park around 4.30 pm to attend the protest. Around 5 pm, as he was approaching Gate No. 6, he felt uneasy and complained of chest pain.
His friend and police personnel deployed at the protest came to his aid. A doctor present at the venue provided preliminary treatment before Pillai was rushed to Sushrusha Hospital in Shivaji Park.
Despite treatment, his condition deteriorated and he was declared dead at the hospital. Police said doctors attributed his death to a heart attack.
“An ADR has been registered. The body has been handed over to the family as they have raised no objection,” the police said.
The incident occurred as people had gathered at Shivaji Park for the CJP protest on Thursday.
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