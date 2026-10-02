75-year-old Thane man dies of heart attack after attending CJP protest at Shivaji Park

The incident occurred as a large number of people had gathered at Shivaji Park for the CJP protest on Thursday. (Photo: X/@abhijeet_dipke)

A 75-year-old Thane resident who had travelled to Shivaji Park to watch the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest on Thursday evening died of a heart attack after he complained of chest pain at the venue, police said.

Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai, a resident of Dosti West County in Thane, arrived at Shivaji Park around 4.30 pm to attend the protest. Around 5 pm, as he was approaching Gate No. 6, he felt uneasy and complained of chest pain.

His friend and police personnel deployed at the protest came to his aid. A doctor present at the venue provided preliminary treatment before Pillai was rushed to Sushrusha Hospital in Shivaji Park.