CJP protest row: Mumbai Police book Shivaji Park organisers for unlawful assembly

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The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against the organisers of the protest held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai held on Sunday for ‘unlawful assembly’ as, it said, no permission was granted to carry out the demonstration which also saw participation of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
A senior officer said, “While the protest was carried out at Shivaji Park, no permission had been granted for the same. In spite of that, since they went ahead with it, an FIR has been registered against the organisers of the protest.”
While the police have moved to register an FIR against the Shivaji Park protest organisers, a similar protest which was planned at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Monday, July 20, too has been denied permission.
The police have also warned the Chaityabhoomi protest organisers against holding the demonstration on the grounds, saying an FIR would be registered against them too.
Hundreds gathered at the Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai on Sunday, July 19, over Sonam Wangchuk’s transfer to Safdarjung Hospital from the Jantar Mantar protest site. Uddhav Thackeray, who also joined the protest, called for a bigger agitation against the Centre.
Earlier, the Mumbai Police had registered two FIRs in connection with the protests that were carried out in south Mumbai on Saturday in support of Sonam Wangchuk.
The first FIR was registered at the Marine Drive police station against the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction party workers for protesting near Mantralaya, and the second against left party organisations for protesting near the Press Club. The seven people booked include Sudhir Dhawale, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case who received bail last year.
The accused in both cases were booked on charges of disobedience to an order issued by a public servant, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly among other charges. The accused in both cases were issued notices and allowed to go.
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