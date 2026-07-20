CJP protest row: Mumbai Police book Shivaji Park organisers for unlawful assembly

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against the organisers of the protest held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai held on Sunday for ‘unlawful assembly’ as, it said, no permission was granted to carry out the demonstration which also saw participation of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

A senior officer said, “While the protest was carried out at Shivaji Park, no permission had been granted for the same. In spite of that, since they went ahead with it, an FIR has been registered against the organisers of the protest.”

While the police have moved to register an FIR against the Shivaji Park protest organisers, a similar protest which was planned at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Monday, July 20, too has been denied permission.