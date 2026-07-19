CJP protest: Protesters gather at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park over Sonam Wangchuk detention

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Shivaji Park on Sunday evening to condemn the Delhi Police’s detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was forcibly taken to a hospital from Jantar Mantar in the early hours of Saturday.

The protest was shifted to Shivaji Park after organisers were denied permission to demonstrate at Azad Maidan or elsewhere in South Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who had earlier extended support to the protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party in Delhi, joined the demonstration.

Addressing the gathering, Thackeray said, “I saw a poster demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. But that is a small issue. The fight now should be to change the government. This is not Sonam Wangchuk’s fight alone.”