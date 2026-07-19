CJP protest: Protesters gather at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park over Sonam Wangchuk detention

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Hundreds of protesters gathered at Shivaji Park on Sunday evening to condemn the Delhi Police’s detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was forcibly taken to a hospital from Jantar Mantar in the early hours of Saturday.
The protest was shifted to Shivaji Park after organisers were denied permission to demonstrate at Azad Maidan or elsewhere in South Mumbai.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who had earlier extended support to the protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party in Delhi, joined the demonstration.
Addressing the gathering, Thackeray said, “I saw a poster demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. But that is a small issue. The fight now should be to change the government. This is not Sonam Wangchuk’s fight alone.”
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray linked the protest to wider concerns over education and unemployment, alleging that students were repeatedly forced to agitate because of failures in the examination system.
Explaining why permission was denied in South Mumbai, a senior police officer said protests are not permitted at Azad Maidan or elsewhere in South Mumbai on weekends under guidelines framed pursuant to Bombay High Court directions.
“There were social media messages calling for a march from Girgaum Chowpatty to Churchgate railway station. We informed the organisers that permission could not be granted. They then shifted the protest to Shivaji Park, where Shiv Sena (UBT) had already planned a demonstration on the same issue,” the officer said.
On Saturday, Mumbai Police registered two FIRs in connection with demonstrations held in support of Wangchuk.
One FIR was registered at Marine Drive police station against workers of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) for protesting near Mantralaya. The second was lodged at Azad Maidan police station against members of Left organisations for protesting near the Press Club.
Seven persons, including Sudhir Dhawale, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case who was granted bail last year, were booked.
They were charged with disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly and other offences. Police issued notices to all those booked and allowed them to leave.
Meanwhile, protest organiser Pranay Ahire alleged that he was placed under surveillance while on his way to seek permission for a peaceful demonstration at Azad Maidan police station on Saturday morning.
“The police had stationed officers outside my house and kept me under surveillance. Several officers followed me discreetly, almost as if I were a criminal,” Ahire alleged. He claimed he was later detained at Dadar railway station for more than three hours by a team of 10 to 15 police personnel despite repeatedly requesting to be released.
Aamir Kazi, 32, Mumbai president of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), was admitted to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital after being detained during Saturday’s protest.
Kazi alleged that despite suffering injuries, he and other protesters were first taken to Yellow Gate police station and later to Azad Maidan police station before being shifted to hospital for treatment.
“These are tactics to intimidate us. We are only exercising our fundamental right to protest peacefully. We are students, not terrorists,” he said.
The Shivaji Park protest drew college and university students, civil society groups and political leaders. Protesters waved the Tricolour and raised slogans including “Vande Mataram”, “Free Sonam Wangchuk” and “Dharmendra Pradhan istifa (resignation) do”.
Several participants said the demonstration reflected growing concern over the state of education in the country.
“This is our first step towards holding the government accountable for shortcomings in education,” said 17-year-old Aafreen Mohammed.
Others said the issues extended beyond a single incident and called for structural reforms to the education system.
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