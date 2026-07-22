CJP protest in Mumbai: As hundreds continue to protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar two days after the police lathicharge and tear gas attack, demonstrations have refused to die down in Mumbai. On Wednesday, hundreds gathered at multiple spots in the city, demanding reforms in the education system following the NEET paper-leak row.
Despite heavy police deployment, close to 300 individuals including students, parents, youngsters and senior citizens gathered near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden in Chembur in Mumbai around 1 pm.
The highlight of the Chembur protest was the humorously critical placards carried by the protesters – ‘Anpad govt kya jaane education ka swaad, (what does an illiterate government know about education)’; ‘Jaldi resign lo kal savere Panvel bhi jaana hai (Please resign quickly as we are headed for Panvel tomorrow)’; ‘Your free trial of excuses has expired please resign’, and many more.
Anti NEET paper leak protesters were dragged on the road by the police and detained (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Protesters were also even seen stamping upon photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dharmendra Pradhan.
As they started chanting slogans, police detained multiple participants, with several images surfacing from the protest site showing protesters being dragged on the road by the cops.
Protest against NEET paper leak in Mumbai’s Chembur (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
After detaining protesters, the police officials dispersed the remaining crowd from the Chembur protest site. However, undeterred by the police action, the protesters returned to the ground and restarted the demonstration, although with reduced numbers.
Many protesters have alleged that they were stopped on their way to Ambedkar Garden.
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‘Protests in Mumbai to continue’
The protesters said that the demonstrations will continue until demands of the Cockroach Janta Party, which has been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 6, are met.
“We are demanding accountability from the government,” said one of the protesters.
Among the protesters was Robin Ransom (27), a working professional, who said that it’s is disheartening to see students dying because the system has failed.
“We are seeking action against those responsible [for NEET paper leak] should be taken,” said Ransom, adding that he is aware of plight of students after seeing his sister’s work who runs an NGO in Tamil Nadu to provide equal education to children.
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Another protester, Sneha Kamble, also a working professional, said, “We deserve a better government and we are asking for the same. We are concerned about our children’s future.”
Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
Expertise
Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting.
Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive:
Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes.
Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses).
Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers.
Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis).
Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized.
Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families.
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