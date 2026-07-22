Protesters dragged on road, detained: Scenes from Mumbai’s Chembur NEET paper-leak protest

CJP protest in Mumbai: As hundreds continue to protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar two days after the police lathicharge and tear gas attack, demonstrations have refused to die down in Mumbai. On Wednesday, hundreds gathered at multiple spots in the city, demanding reforms in the education system following the NEET paper-leak row.

Despite heavy police deployment, close to 300 individuals including students, parents, youngsters and senior citizens gathered near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden in Chembur in Mumbai around 1 pm.

The highlight of the Chembur protest was the humorously critical placards carried by the protesters – ‘Anpad govt kya jaane education ka swaad, (what does an illiterate government know about education)’; ‘Jaldi resign lo kal savere Panvel bhi jaana hai (Please resign quickly as we are headed for Panvel tomorrow)’; ‘Your free trial of excuses has expired please resign’, and many more.