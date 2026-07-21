CJP protest in Mumbai: Police issues prohibitory orders – What’s allowed, what’s not?

CJP protest in Mumbai: Assembly of five or more persons won’t be allowed in Mumbai after prohibitory orders come into effect

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued prohibitory orders, restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons in view of the recent gatherings and protests in parts of the city in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement in Jantar Mantar of New Delhi.

The Mumbai Police filed eight FIRs, booking as many as 900 persons, for demonstrations in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) campaign over the NEET paper leak.

The restrictions will remain in place across Mumbai from Thursday, July 23, to August 6.

The Mumbai Police order states that based on information received from various sources, it is apprehended that there is “likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility” and “grave danger to human lives and loss of properties”.