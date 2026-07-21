‘Silencing peaceful protests signals authoritarianism’: Ambedkar’s grandson on CJP protest crackdown

Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday criticised the police action against protesters in Delhi. “When peaceful protests seeking accountability from those in government are ruthlessly suppressed with force it signals authoritarianism,” he said.

Ambedkar also expressed strong disapproval over the manner in which educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken from Jantar Mantar to a Delhi hospital. The subsequent police lathi charge on students at the protest site, he said, was even more disturbing.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ambedkar said recent incidents reflected what he described as a growing tendency to suppress dissent.