CJP protest: As police cracks down in Delhi, an ‘alert’ Mumbai turns fortress

CJP protest: A day after the Delhi Police launched a crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, a massive police deployment has been seen in various parts of Mumbai. The police presence, mostly in South Mumbai near Azad maidan, has been spread out to prevent any gathering in support of the CJP protesters in Delhi, who faced lathi charge and tear-gas during their ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on Monday, July 20.

As Mumbai stays on alert, the police have summoned activists and students who were charged for protesting outside Shivaji Park ground ‘without permission’ on Sunday. As many as seven FIRs against 900 persons were filed in connection with the Shivaji Park CJP protest that also had Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in attendance.

On Monday, at least seven FIRs were registered against over 300 persons in connection with the protests in Mumbai. As many as 600, who protested outside the Shivaji Park, too have been named in the FIRs, taking the total to 900.

An officer said, “We have denied permission for protests that were to take place in south Mumbai. We have spread out our forces to ensure no unlawful assembly takes place across the city.”

Reacting to the detentions in Mumbai, CJP posted on X: “Why is @MumbaiPolice detaining peaceful protesters in Mumbai? Peaceful protests are a part of our democracy. You will not be able to repress youth movements with police force. We will only come back stronger.”

A Mumbai Police officer said that some people, who have been named in the three FIRs at Shivaji Park police station, have been issued notices to appear before the police.

Delhi CJP protest: Lathi charge, tear gas and more

Monday’s Delhi Police action against the CJP campaign, which started as a satirical protest on social media and subsequently joined by activist Sonam Wangchuk who started a hunger strike, has become one of the significant moments of the movement, quickly spreading to other parts of the country.

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Multiple videos showing police beating protesters, dragging them away, charging at them with batons, shooting tear gas have quickly spread on the social media, fueling outrage from multiple sections of the society.

In view of the police action and outrage, the Mumbai Police, anticipating reactions, has increased its presence in many parts of the city.

Meanwhile, CJP movement supporters have refused to leave their sit-in site in Delhi, which remains under heavy police presence.