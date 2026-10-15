CJP gets permission to hold Tiranga rally in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, Delhi nod awaited

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been granted permission to organise the ‘Lehrao Tiranga’ rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai tomorrow, October 16, the Mumbai Police has confirmed, even as the outfit awaits the police nod to hold a similar programme in the capital city, Delhi.

“As Azad Maidan is a designated protest site, permission has been granted for a day,” a police officer said.

According to the press note released by the CJP, the protest has been called to show solidarity with CJP leaders Ashitosh Ranka and Saurav Das.

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“The programme, scheduled between 10 am and 5 pm on October 16, has been announced in response to the arrests linked to an incident at Jantar Mantar, where the two leaders and other party members allegedly entered the now-denotified protest site without permission and unfurled the national flag. Delhi Police have cited repeated violations of law and attempts to disturb public peace. The two leaders were sent to five days of judicial custody,” the note states.