CJP Mumbai Tiranga rally: 500 cops deployed at Azad Maidan, crowd expected to swell

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Tiranga rally at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, the administration, anticipating a significant turnout during the evening hours, has deployed 500 police personnel at the protest site to maintain law and order.

The protests include a demonstration seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, another by the CJP demanding justice for the illegal detention of Saurav Das and Aushtosh Ranka, and justice in connection with the death of Sahil Wakode, the IIT student who committed suicide on the campus after allegedly being caught using a mobile phone during an exam.

With multiple groups expected to gather at the same venue, the police have strengthened security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident and ensure that the demonstrations proceed peacefully.