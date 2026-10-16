CJP Mumbai Tiranga rally: 500 cops deployed at Azad Maidan, crowd expected to swell

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Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Tiranga rally at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, the administration, anticipating a significant turnout during the evening hours, has deployed 500 police personnel at the protest site to maintain law and order.
The protests include a demonstration seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, another by the CJP demanding justice for the illegal detention of Saurav Das and Aushtosh Ranka, and justice in connection with the death of Sahil Wakode, the IIT student who committed suicide on the campus after allegedly being caught using a mobile phone during an exam.
With multiple groups expected to gather at the same venue, the police have strengthened security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident and ensure that the demonstrations proceed peacefully.
“We have deployed around 500 police personnel to maintain the law and order situation. As the protests will be held inside the maidan, no traffic routes have been diverted, and traffic movement remains normal,” a police official said.
Even though the CJP has permission to hold the protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, the police deployment is aimed at managing the gathering of protesters, which is expected to swell, maintaining security at the protest site, and ensuring public movement in the surrounding areas is not affected.
Traffic movement in view of sea of protesters
Despite the expected crowd, traffic movement in South Mumbai has remained unaffected so far, as the protests are scheduled to be held within the boundaries of Azad Maidan.
No diversions have been announced for motorists. “As of now, no special route diversions have been made as the protest will take place inside the designated space in the maidan,” the police said.
Police officials said their primary focus remains on maintaining law and order while allowing the permitted protests to take place.