CJP’s Mumbai protest fizzles out? Less than 50 turn up despite permission

The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehrao Tiranga’ rally at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan turned rather uneventful as fewer than 50 protestors gathered at the protest site despite the group securing a permission for the much-awaited demonstration.

As per the police permission, the CJP’s Tiranga rally was officially meant to start at 10 am and continue until 5 pm. For the first four hours, volunteers from organisations including Bhavan Singh Jan Adhikar Yatra and All India Students’ Federation (AISF), and CJP volunteers were present on the ground.

The protesters only started to gather around 3 pm, but their numbers never surpassed that of the volunteers. In fact, CJP’s Mumbai coordinator Pranav Ahire was also absent from the protest site. After 5 pm, the crowds thinned and completely cleared out.

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Protesters question leaders’ absence, lack of info

For many, the poor turnout at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan was due to a lack of official information from the CJP. Protesters argued that the announcement regarding the protest was given very late, with no clarity on the issue or the movement ahead.

CJP’s Tiranga protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan had a few takers. (Express Photo by Anurag Ahire) CJP’s Tiranga protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan had a few takers. (Express Photo by Anurag Ahire)

Questioning the absence of any major CJP leader at the Mumbai protest, the demonstrators said that the group must come up with a plan. Others pointed to fear as the main deterrent to attending the gathering.

“Perhaps the thinner crowds are owing to fear of receiving similar treatment and detention, as the Delhi police is initiating against the crowd,” said Mumbai resident Aayush Nagrecha.

However, the strength of the crowd did not deter those who had gathered. “Democracy will always stand the test of time,” Nagrecha said.

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A similar sentiment of solidarity was also echoed by others. “We’re here in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who have been brutally detained and mishandled by the authorities in Delhi,” said students Raisa and Pramodita.

Ahead of the protests, the authorities had deployed 500 police personnel to maintain law and order around Azad Maidan and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Metro.

The protestors said that they were unaware of the protest as the CJP’s official handle had allegedly not posted anything about it.

“I am here by myself, and there is no awareness about the protest by the CJP; even their official Instagram handle had no information about the protest despite having proper permission. There is no coordination, due to which people are not present. We are protesting here so that our right to protest does not come under threat,” advocate Anandini Fernandes said.

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A student said there was no coordination among the CJP members, “as people are afraid of the mass detention that the Mumbai police had been doing more awareness about the protest which has permission, the party did not give any prior information about the protest,” Pramodita said.

“People who reached here did not know how to reach the ground. The protest should be more organised,” she said.

Leaders like Samya Kore, Aamir Kazi and social activists like Anjali Damania gave short speeches, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and accountability for the brutality by the Delhi Police.

The protest was peaceful, the police said. “There was adequate security deployed at the Azad Maidan, no law and order situation was created, and the CJP-led left-wing student organisation protest ended at 5 pm after singing the national anthem,” the police said.