Not just Chandrapur: CJP members in Mumbai, Nagpur allege police pressure to skip Oct 10 protest

Even as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday accused the Chandrapur police of serving notices on party workers to keep them away from the party’s Delhi protest, members in Mumbai and Nagpur alleged similar pressure. In Mumbai, members said plainclothes police noted names at a party meeting and warned of FIRs. The party’s city coordinator said six or seven police stations had called him. In Nagpur, a coordinator said police came to his home.

The CJP has called the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10 to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Dipke announced it after a rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on October 2.

On September 23, The Indian Express had published an investigation on the rupture within the Election Commission, with two Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu flagging 14 objections in 10 months on issues that strike right at the heart of the electoral process.

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At a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke had alleged that the Chandrapur notices asked workers not to join the protest, and that police questioned them on how they would pay for the trip. He called this “dictatorship” and asked how police could already say, as the notices did, that the agitation would turn violent.

In Mumbai, CJP member Mayur Sharma said police in plain clothes came to the party’s meeting at Sana Banquet Hall in Dongri on Wednesday. “We had a meeting at the Banquet hall, and the police had arrived in plain clothes and noted the names of the people present in the meeting. They showed us Dipke’s post in which he had posted the notice. 7-8 police officers in plain clothes threatened us with an FIR if we attend the protest, which is scheduled to be on October 10 at Jantar Mantar,” he told this newspaper.

Pranay Ahire, the CJP’s Mumbai coordinator, told The Indian Express: “I have received a call from 6-7 police stations asking what my plans for the 10th of October are. I have not revealed my plan for that day. This is very sad that they are tracking our movements.”

Another member, Azzaruddin, said he was told a notice would be served on him. “Many comrades have received calls or threats that notice will be served if we are planning to attend the protest. I received an ultimatum too,” he said.

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In Nagpur, CJP west zone coordinator Durgesh Kuhike told The Indian Express that police visited his home and asked how many people from the city were likely to travel to Jantar Mantar. CJP volunteers alleged that officials also indirectly sought the numbers and identities of those planning to join.

Samya Korde, a Bombay High Court advocate and member of the Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, said police may have identified protesters from records of protests in July. “Many of us had attended protests in July. Some of us might have been detained, some of us came under surveillance and FIRs were registered in July. Based on that they might have tracked down protesters. Calling regular citizens is completely unconstitutional. If they are doing that it should be stopped,” Korde said.

Asked about the allegations, a police official said, “We are doing our job.”