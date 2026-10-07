Not just Chandrapur: CJP members in Mumbai, Nagpur allege police pressure to skip Oct 10 protest

Plainclothes police noted names at a Mumbai meet and visited homes in Nagpur, members allege, ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Police say they are "doing our job".

Written by: Apoorva Agashe, Ankita Deshkar
3 min readUpdated: Oct 7, 2026 04:27 PM IST
Protesters stage a protest under the leadership of CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke, seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over voter roll deletions at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)Protesters stage a protest under the leadership of CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke, seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over voter roll deletions. (ANI Photo)
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Even as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday accused the Chandrapur police of serving notices on party workers to keep them away from the party’s Delhi protest, members in Mumbai and Nagpur alleged similar pressure. In Mumbai, members said plainclothes police noted names at a party meeting and warned of FIRs. The party’s city coordinator said six or seven police stations had called him. In Nagpur, a coordinator said police came to his home.

The CJP has called the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10 to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Dipke announced it after a rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on October 2.

On September 23, The Indian Express had published an investigation on the rupture within the Election Commission, with two Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu flagging 14 objections in 10 months on issues that strike right at the heart of the electoral process.

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At a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke had alleged that the Chandrapur notices asked workers not to join the protest, and that police questioned them on how they would pay for the trip. He called this “dictatorship” and asked how police could already say, as the notices did, that the agitation would turn violent.

In Mumbai, CJP member Mayur Sharma said police in plain clothes came to the party’s meeting at Sana Banquet Hall in Dongri on Wednesday. “We had a meeting at the Banquet hall, and the police had arrived in plain clothes and noted the names of the people present in the meeting. They showed us Dipke’s post in which he had posted the notice. 7-8 police officers in plain clothes threatened us with an FIR if we attend the protest, which is scheduled to be on October 10 at Jantar Mantar,” he told this newspaper.

Pranay Ahire, the CJP’s Mumbai coordinator, told The Indian Express: “I have received a call from 6-7 police stations asking what my plans for the 10th of October are. I have not revealed my plan for that day. This is very sad that they are tracking our movements.”

Another member, Azzaruddin, said he was told a notice would be served on him. “Many comrades have received calls or threats that notice will be served if we are planning to attend the protest. I received an ultimatum too,” he said.

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In Nagpur, CJP west zone coordinator Durgesh Kuhike told The Indian Express that police visited his home and asked how many people from the city were likely to travel to Jantar Mantar. CJP volunteers alleged that officials also indirectly sought the numbers and identities of those planning to join.

Samya Korde, a Bombay High Court advocate and member of the Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, said police may have identified protesters from records of protests in July. “Many of us had attended protests in July. Some of us might have been detained, some of us came under surveillance and FIRs were registered in July. Based on that they might have tracked down protesters. Calling regular citizens is completely unconstitutional. If they are doing that it should be stopped,” Korde said.

Asked about the allegations, a police official said, “We are doing our job.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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