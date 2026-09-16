Abhijeet Dipke’s next project in Maharashtra, Rajasthan: ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’

Activist Abhijeet Dipke of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has launched a campaign titled ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ to highlight concerns over the condition of schools, availability of teachers, and basic educational facilities in tribal areas.

Announcing the campaign in Nagpur on Wednesday, September 16, Dipke said his team would visit tribal schools in Maharashtra, including Gadchiroli, as well as Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat and other parts of the country, and document the facilities available to students.

Coming on the heels of CJP’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, aimed at improving the condition of schools across the country, Dipke said the ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ will initially focus on basic infrastructure, as he cited instances where classrooms meant for anganwadis were allegedly being used to conduct school classes.