CJI’s remark on Mantralaya: Vast amount of information sought, but ‘nothing gets paralysed’ due to RTI, say bureaucrats

In Maharashtra, information has been made more accessible to RTI applicants by allowing them to examine government files once a week.

A day after Chief Justice of India S A Bobde expressed concerns about the working of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and said the Maharashtra secretariat was “paralysed” due to it, bureaucrats at the Mantralaya here said while applicants seek vast amounts of information, no decisions get stalled due to the queries under the Act.

Some senior officials told The Indian Express that there was a general wariness, as well as weariness, about RTI requests, and added that “excess manpower” had to be deployed to deal with the applications, however, they mostly denied that this had caused a “paralysis” in the decision-making process.

While a senior official said there were “professionals” who had made it a habit to apply for information under the Act, another claimed that while transparency and accountability in the administration were all for the good, the “misuse of RTI Act had far exceeded its real purpose”.

“But no decisions get stalled due to RTI,” another senior bureaucrat said.

On Monday, CJI S A Bobde said that he had been told that in Maharashtra the “Mantralaya is paralysed because of this…We don’t know why”. He also hinted that the activities of some RTI activists fell in the category of criminal intimidation, including blackmail. The top court bench, comprising the CJI and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, were hearing a plea by RTI activist Anjali Bharadwaj seeking direction to the Centre and states to implement the court’s direction earlier this year to appoint information commissioners (ICs) without further delay.

Former central information commissioner (CIC) Shailesh Gandhi told The Indian Express that while RTI users have been labelled blackmailers and extortionists, “many RTI users have exposed the wrongs by sharing the information (obtained under the Act) publicly”. “Some may use the information for undesirable personal enrichment. However, should our concern be more about the wrongdoer who is unfairly robbing the society, or on someone who may be picking the wrongdoer’s pocket?” he asked.

“We must recognise that our best vigilance monitors are the citizens using RTI who have also unearthed some major scams,” he said.

Gandhi suggested that the government must put out most information on the website, as mandated under Section 4 of the RTI Act. “A simple way to stop all blackmailing using RTI information would be to put all RTI applications and responses on the websites in a searchable manner. But this is not being implemented since this would expose the wrong and illegal actions,” he added.

