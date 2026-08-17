CJI Surya Kant no longer TISS convocation chief guest, Tata Memorial director named

Tata Memorial Hospital director Dr C S Pramesh will be the chief guest at the 86th convocation of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on August 22, replacing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, whose scheduled appearance at the ceremony earlier this month was followed by its last-minute postponement.

The convocation was originally scheduled for August 2, with the CJI slated to be the chief guest. The institute postponed the event two days before the ceremony, citing “unforeseen circumstances” and saying it could not be held in a “conducive environment”.

TISS had not disclosed the circumstances, but students and officials had cited concerns over possible protests and security arrangements linked to the CJI’s visit. In an official statement, the institute said the ceremony could not be held in a “conducive environment” and that proceeding as scheduled could have affected the well-being of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, guests and campus life.