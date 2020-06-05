Civil contractor shot dead in Navi Mumbai

The injured Tayade lost control of the bike and he and his friend fell to the ground. Pravinkumar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said Tayade was killed on the spot after being shot at point-blank range while his friend was injured.(Representational Image) The injured Tayade lost control of the bike and he and his friend fell to the ground. Pravinkumar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said Tayade was killed on the spot after being shot at point-blank range while his friend was injured.(Representational Image)

A 40-year-old civil contractor was shot dead in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli locality on Thursday afternoon by an unknown biker. A friend, with whom the deceased was travelling on his scooter, was injured after their vehicle fell.

The deceased, Pravin Tayade (40), lived in Talavali village in Ghansoli. The police said Tayade owned Vaibhav Enterprises, a company that undertook civil construction projects in Ghansoli.

Tayade and his friend, who also lives in Ghansoli, were passing by the Gaondevi Temple in Talavali on the former’s scooter when a biker approached them and shot Tayade once in the face with a pistol, said the police.

The injured Tayade lost control of the bike and he and his friend fell to the ground. Pravinkumar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said Tayade was killed on the spot after being shot at point-blank range while his friend was injured.

“The friend was hurt after falling from the scooter. He is now out of danger,” said Patil.

The pillion rider is the police’s sole witness to the crime as no other vehicles were passing by on the road at the time of the shooting, added Patil.

“Prima facie the killing appears to be motivated by a rivalry over the civil construction in Ghansoli. We are making further inquiries,” said Patil.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.