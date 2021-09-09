Civic polls in mind, NCP youth wing starts campaign against potholes

With civic body elections due in February 2022, the NCP youth wing on Wednesday started a campaign against potholes by gheraoing Rajan Talkar, BMC’s chief engineer in the roads department.

NCP spokesperson Amol Matele, who hails from Ghatkopar, presented Talkar with a list of 3,510 potholes in the city. He maintained that if the potholes were not filled, the NCP will start a major agitation.

“Last year, Mumbaikars could not celebrate Ganesh festival due to the pandemic and this time, it will be because of potholes that have not been filled up by BMC despite having a huge budget,” said Matele.

Talkar, meanwhile, maintained that there was no agitation and he was not gheraoed. “Matele had come with his supporters and submitted a representation. Many people come with representations and there is nothing special. We are looking into the points raised by Matele.”