Civic hospital denied treatment to son after fall, says 70-year-old

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A 70-year-old Malad resident has alleged that doctors and staff at Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run MW Desai Municipal General Hospital refused to admit his son who was injured after a fall, citing the absence of doctors, equipment and a functional operation theatre.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Anil Yashwant Darekar said his 33-year-old son, Yatin Darekar, had suffered fractures after falling from the third floor staircase of a building on Tuesday morning. The father said he took his son to the Malad-based civic hospital around 10.30 am but had to shift him to a government hospital in Jogeshwari.
“They told me there were no surgeons, no equipment and that the OT was not functional. Then they made me sign papers saying I was unwilling to admit my son there. Why would I bring my injured son to the hospital if I did not want admission,” the father said.
He further claimed that no medico-legal case (MLC) or emergency patient registration was done at the Malad hospital despite the nature of the injuries. “I eventually admitted him to Bal Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, where he is currently undergoing treatment,” he said.
According to the father, the patient suffered multiple seizures and was shifted to the ICU after several tests, including X-rays.
When contacted, medical superintendent of MW Desai Municipal General Hospital, Dr Pradnya Kedar, said she was not aware of the incident. “We have doctors. I am not aware of the incident,” she said.
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