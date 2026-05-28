Civic hospital denied treatment to son after fall, says 70-year-old

When contacted, medical superintendent of MW Desai Municipal General Hospital, Dr Pradnya Kedar, said she was not aware of the incident. “We have doctors. I am not aware of the incident,” she said.

A 70-year-old Malad resident has alleged that doctors and staff at Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run MW Desai Municipal General Hospital refused to admit his son who was injured after a fall, citing the absence of doctors, equipment and a functional operation theatre.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Anil Yashwant Darekar said his 33-year-old son, Yatin Darekar, had suffered fractures after falling from the third floor staircase of a building on Tuesday morning. The father said he took his son to the Malad-based civic hospital around 10.30 am but had to shift him to a government hospital in Jogeshwari.

“They told me there were no surgeons, no equipment and that the OT was not functional. Then they made me sign papers saying I was unwilling to admit my son there. Why would I bring my injured son to the hospital if I did not want admission,” the father said.