Civic Budget 2019-2020: Higher outlay but no provision for nutritious food for students

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has increased the education budget for 2019-20 to provide for new facilities in civic schools, there is no provision for the supplementary nutritious food being given to students.

For the last several years, the BMC has been providing supplementary nutritious food for its school students. Last year, the civic body had made a provision of Rs 27.38 crore for supplementary nutritious meals like protein-rich dry snacks or similar nutrients like roasted chana and peanuts.

In the last fiscal, the education budget was Rs 2,569 crore. This year, it has gone up to Rs 2,733 crore.

Speaking to The Indian Express, education committee member Dr Saeeda Khan said, “A couple of years back a survey by an NGO in municipal schools had revealed malnourishment among students. The purpose of providing nutritious food was to take care of malnourishment in municipality school students. But surprisingly, this year there is no mention about nutritious supplementary food.”

“The BMC is not serious about students’ health. Currently, students get only khichdi under the midday meal scheme. The BMC has increased the budget but ignored the health of children. This year, there is no mention about students’ regular health check-up reports,” she added.

There are 3.5 lakh students in 1,100 BMC schools across the city.

Earlier, in 2006-07, the civic body was providing flavoured milk to the students as nutritious food. Later, it was changed as it did not suit many students due to lactose intolerance. In 2013, chikki was introduced as an alternative to flavoured milk. When the BMC failed to find a supplier for the massive amounts of chikki that were required, this was changed to roasted chana, peanuts or dried fruit.

A senior civic official from the education department said, “We have not made any provision in the budget but the plan of providing roasted chana or peanuts or dry fruits is still under consideration. We are trying to appoint a contractor for this scheme.”

BMC education officer Mahesh Palkar was not available for comment.