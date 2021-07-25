Civic body seals store in Malad for flouting Covid-19 regulations

The store will remain sealed till further orders, said the BMC. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday sealed a Malad store of the supermarket chain DMart after it was found to be flouting Covid-19 norms.

Civic officials said during an inspection, it was found that apart from violation of social distancing rules, some staff members at the bill counters were seen without masks. The BMCs P/north ward issued a showcause notice to the store, asking them to reply within three days on why their licence should not be cancelled.

The store will remain sealed till further orders, said the BMC. The civic body also found a large crowd at the store.

In March, the D Mart store at Andheri east was also sealed for failing to follow Covid-19 rules.