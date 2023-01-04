Civic body, Railways team inspect Gokhale Bridge with MLA Satam

A delegation of BMC engineers and Railways officials, along with Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam, on Tuesday inspected the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, currently being demolished by the Railways. The bridge has been shut for traffic and pedestrian movement since November 7, 2022.

A BMC official said, “We have already issued work order for building a new bridge. Currently, construction work is going on in a workshop. The new bridge is going to be a prefabricated structure, which will be constructed offsite in the workshop and brought to the spot before its launch.”

Civic officials had earlier said that one arm of the flyover will be reopened for traffic before next monsoon. However, officials said the deadline for the project now entirely depends on the status of the demolition of the existing bridge. “The new bridge could be assembled and launched only after the existing structure is demolished. It will take us at least two months to assemble and set up the new bridge, but the assembling could only be taken up after the old structure is removed from that spot,” the official said.

Satam said that one arm of the bridge could be opened around June. “The BMC will try to complete onsite assembling of at least one side of the new bridge within two months, so that we can start traffic on one way by June.”

The entire demolition is set to get over by March 20, he added.

Dhaval Shah from Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association said, “The authorities should try to at least open one arm of the bridge by June otherwise monsoon will arrive and during the rain, the Andheri subway gets waterlogged and stays shut on most of the days.”