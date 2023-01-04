scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Civic body, Railways team inspect Gokhale Bridge with MLA Satam

A BMC official said, "We have already issued work order for building a new bridge. Currently, construction work is going on in a workshop. The new bridge is going to be a prefabricated structure, which will be constructed offsite in the workshop and brought to the spot before its launch."

The entire demolition is set to get over by March 20, he added. (File)
Listen to this article
Civic body, Railways team inspect Gokhale Bridge with MLA Satam
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A delegation of BMC engineers and Railways officials, along with Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam, on Tuesday inspected the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, currently being demolished by the Railways. The bridge has been shut for traffic and pedestrian movement since November 7, 2022.

A BMC official said, “We have already issued work order for building a new bridge. Currently, construction work is going on in a workshop. The new bridge is going to be a prefabricated structure, which will be constructed offsite in the workshop and brought to the spot before its launch.”

Civic officials had earlier said that one arm of the flyover will be reopened for traffic before next monsoon. However, officials said the deadline for the project now entirely depends on the status of the demolition of the existing bridge. “The new bridge could be assembled and launched only after the existing structure is demolished. It will take us at least two months to assemble and set up the new bridge, but the assembling could only be taken up after the old structure is removed from that spot,” the official said.

Satam said that one arm of the bridge could be opened around June. “The BMC will try to complete onsite assembling of at least one side of the new bridge within two months, so that we can start traffic on one way by June.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Keeping Them Waiting
Delhi Confidential: Keeping Them Waiting
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...

The entire demolition is set to get over by March 20, he added.

More from Mumbai

Dhaval Shah from Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association said, “The authorities should try to at least open one arm of the bridge by June otherwise monsoon will arrive and during the rain, the Andheri subway gets waterlogged and stays shut on most of the days.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 03:42 IST
Next Story

Ailing man duped of Rs 56,000 in Mumbai

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close