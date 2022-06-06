Civic body proposes to rebuild old bridges, widen new ones in eastern suburbs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to reconstruct old bridges and widen new ones in the city’s eastern suburbs. In accordance with the plan, the civic body has identified seven bridges in L ward (Kurla) jurisdiction that will be taken up for reconstruction and widening work.

The project, which is estimated to cost Rs 51.17 crore, is expected to be completed in 18 months, excluding the monsoon. “The process of appointing a contractor for executing the work has also been initiated,” an official from Bridges department said.

Officials said that the project includes reconstruction of Bridget D’souza Nagar Bridge at 90 feet Road near Tilak Nagar Sakinaka, widening and reconstruction of Sant Tukaram Bridge connecting Asalpha Bhatwadi Road in Ghatkopar West, reconstruction of Chandivali bridge situated on the road connecting Asalpha Jangaleshwar Mahadev Mandir Road in Asalpha, reconstruction of the vehicular bridge on Mithi River near Ashok Nagar in Kurla, reconstruction of the bridge over the nullah across Kale Marg in Bail Bazar Road, Kurla, the construction of the east-side approach road Lathia Rubber bridge on Mithi River in Kurla and the reconstruction and widening of the precarious foot overbridge FOB on the nullah between Tilak Nagar Railway Station and Shell Colony Road opposite Sai Baba Mandir Tilak Nagar Station. Some of the bridges will be widened from the existing 10 meters to 18 meters.

“Many of these bridges are old and in dangerous condition. The FOB near Tilak Nagar Bridge was declared dangerous and shut for a long time. The project will help in easing vehicular as well as pedestrian movement. During the work, we will ensure that the pedestrian movement in the area is not affected,” the BMC official said.