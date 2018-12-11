Civic body polls: BJP sweeps Dhule, fails to make inroads in Ahmednagar

POWER from the NCP, the BJP swept the Dhule Municipal Corporation polls on Monday, winning 50 out of the total 74 seats. However, it failed to make inroads in the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation, which was retained by its ally Shiv Sena.

The results for the Dhule and Ahmednagar municipal corporations were declared on Monday evening.

With 50 seats, BJP emerged as the single largest party in Dhule civic body. While NCP bagged eight seats, Congress got six, MIM four, SP two and Shiv Sena, BSP, Loksangram and Independent one each. In the last poll, Sena had bagged the second position in the House.

In Ahmednagar, Shiv Sena won 24 and BJP 14 out of the total 68 seats. The NCP, meanwhile, won 18, Congress five, BSP four, Independents two and SP one seat.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The impressive victory of BJP in Dhule showed the people’s faith in the development work of the government. In the last elections, the BJP had won only three seats. From three seats to 50 seats, it is a huge jump.”

Fadnavis attributed the victory to hard work of Union MoS for Defense Subash Bhamre, state Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and Tourism Minister Jaikumar Rawal.

On Ahmednagar, Fadnavis said, “The party has made progress from nine seats to 14 seats. But it will still have to work hard to make further inroads.”

State Congress president Ashok Chavan said, “The setback to Congress and NCP was an outcome of the BJP and Shiv Sena using their power to gain the upper hand. They used power, money and muscles to gain success.”

A Sena said: “BJP won Dhule because of its shrewd strategy… it managed to divide the NCP.”

In 2013, the 70-seat Dhule Municipal Corporation was won by NCP with 34 seats. While the Congress won 10 seats, BJP won three, Shiv Sena 11 and others 12 seats. In the Ahmednagar elections, while NCP had won 18 seats, Congress had won 11, BJP 9, Shiv Sena 17, MNS four and independents nine.