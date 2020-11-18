Civic body plans to set up waste to energy plant at Gorai dumping ground

BMC is now planning to set up a waste to energy plant at the Gorai dumping ground. (Representational Image)

After Deonar, the BMC is now planning to set up a waste to energy plant at the Gorai dumping ground. The civic body has appointed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, to study the site to check for feasibility.

The Gorai dumping ground was shut in 2009 after it reached its saturation point and following complaints of environmental damage in neighbouring areas. Spread over 19 hectare, the dumping site was in use since 1972.

According to BMC’s plan, with study by IIT-Mumbai will look into options for recovery of the land at Gorai dumping ground and then set up a waste to energy plant and material recovery facility there.

The study is expected to be completed in the next six months.

Currently, the Gorai dumping site has 2.34 million tonne of garbage. The heap of garbage is as tall as 26 m. The contract to shut down the dumping ground was awarded to United Phosphorus company.

“The site has a landfill gas recovery system with the help of which the methane generated from the garbage is being collected and burnt. We have recorded that the generation of methane has reduced significantly in these many years. It indicates that degradation of waste is complete. It is now important to check for feasibility of the site for the project,” said an official from BMC’s solid waste management department. The BMC will spend about Rs 80 lakh on the project.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd