Civic body plans to decongest Malad, ropes in IIT to conduct survey

To declutter Malad, the BMC has chalked out a holistic decongestion plan to ensure improved vehicular movement. Malad, located in P North ward in the western suburbs, is the biggest ward in terms of area and population and records heavy vehicular traffic.

Over the last few years, several infrastructure projects have also been initiated in Malad, affecting traffic movement. Moreover, street vendors and residential properties have taken over a major chunk of the roads, affecting road widening works. The home owners, meanwhile, are reluctant to relocate owing to the low compensation rates being offered by the administration. Therefore, to come up with a holistic solution to the traffic problem, the BMC has chalked out a policy through which it aims to derive an economic cost of congestion in Malad.

Civic officials said that the local ward office has identified several traffic bottlenecks and over the last two months, has been issuing notices and bringing down unauthorised residential and commercial structures to expedite road widening works.

As part of this project, the BMC, along with Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, (IIT-B) will carry out a survey to identify alternative ways to decongest traffic and also make proper use of land parcels reserved for Malad under the Development Plan.

The study will also come up with a cost-benefit analysis, through which the BMC will explore options to increase the compensation paid to acquire private structures that fall in the line of development projects.

“Through our preliminary research, we have found out that one of the major hindrances for road widening works are the hawkers and occupants of residential buildings that fall in line of these projects. The present-day compensation module is based on very low ready reckoner rates when compared to actual market rates. Therefore, the occupants and vendors don’t agree on the proposed amount, resulting in the projects getting stuck for years,” Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner from P/North, said.

“We will try frame a new revenue policy that will not just cover the cost of rehabilitation but also identify the effect of decongestion on the overall productivity, based on which, a new revenue model will be created,” he added.

Dighavkar said the BMC is aiming to bring out a permanent solution of land acquisition for development works. “Several works related to roads and storm water drains are stuck because of encroachment. Once we come up with a solution to the traffic problem, waterlogging during monsoon could also be curbed by a heavy margin. This survey will also give us a holistic approach towards carrying out development works.” He maintained that BMC will pay IIT-B Rs 12 lakh for carrying out the survey, which is expected to be completed in six weeks.

Vinod Mishra, former BJP corporator from Malad, said the idea of this plan was proposed by him. “The northern-west suburb of Mumbai has witnessed a disorganised pattern of development for decades. Now, with changing time and demography, there is an urgent need for widening roads. This model will be an unique way through which we can acquire land parcels for development projects… in return, the projects will cut down travel time by 30-40 per cent,” he added.