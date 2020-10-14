Civic body, Mumbai Police to fine those not wearing masks in public

BMC health workers check residents for Covid-19 symptoms on Tuesday. (Photo: Pradip Das)

Starting Wednesday, Mumbai Police along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will penalise people violating face mask norms in public areas.

In a review meeting Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal asked civic officials to initiate a joint action with the Mumbai Police and intensify the campaign in the 24 wards, against those not wearing masks.

Officials from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department were given the additional task of penalising those violating mandatory mask rule, but now all 24 administrative wards in the city have appointed agencies to work with the police in taking action.

On Monday, the BMC also launched a month-long drive to aggressively book those who do not wear masks. The civic body has set itself a target of booking 20,000 offenders daily and has deputed 960 staff for the same. On the first day of the drive, 4,369 violators were penalised and collected Rs 8.73 lakh in fine. “Owing to the power outage, many for our staffers were delayed, mobilisation became difficult. Starting Tuesday, we plan to meet the daily target of booking 20,000 violators,” said a civic official.

Chahal had said on Monday, “BMC is initiating a mass-drive of penalising approximately 20,000 citizens per day who are found without masks in public. We have resolved to continue this drive on a daily basis for the next month at least, and it will be monitored personally by me every evening.”

BMC had made it compulsory to wear a mask in public from the first week of April and has also levied fines since then for violating the order. The fine for not wearing a mask in public place is Rs 200. Till date, the BMC has taken action against over 40,000 rule violators and collected a fine of Rs 1.5 crore.

