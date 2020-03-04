Mumbai: Civic body may allow food trucks to operate during day

No food trucks would be allowed within 200 metres of restaurants, officials said. No food trucks would be allowed within 200 metres of restaurants, officials said.

After allowing food trucks to operate only at night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its new ‘Food Truck Policy’, has stated that these trucks can operate during daytime as well. A timetable for the operation of these trucks during the day will, however, vary in each of the BMC’s 24 wards, officials said.

The policy, approved by municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on February 26, states that food trucks would operate as per Shop and Establishment Act, which allows eateries to remain functional till 1.30 pm.

The law was earlier amended to allow eateries to remain open for 24 hours in establishments that operated within gated premises and commercial hubs.

The BMC, officials said, is yet to come up with a list of places where food trucks will be allowed to come up and the timings during which they can operate.

It is likely to take into consideration suggestions from citizens on where these designated areas should be located, they said.

Officials added the civic body will invite bids for allotting spots for food trucks under the policy tabled in group leaders’ meeting Monday for discussion.

The allotment of spots will go to the highest bidder, officials said.

“While base prices for each spot will be Rs 20,000 annually, the vendor who quotes the highest price, above the base price, will be allotted the pitches. Vendors have to pay Rs 5,000 licence fee annually, and Trade Refuse Charge (TRC) that will be two times the health licence,” an official said. Apart from this, vendors will also have to pay Rs 1 lakh as security deposit per spot.

Each ward, the policy states, will have three to five locations close to tourists spots and offices for such food trucks. These locations, however, should not fall under hawking zones, it states.

“One applicant can be allowed to have a maximum of two food trucks at one location. Also, it will require to obtain permissions from RTO, besides a health licence, fire compliance certificate, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) permission,” a BMC official said.

There are 24 wards in the city from Churchgate to Dahisar, CSMT to Mulund and Mankhurd.

The policy also clarifies that no cooking will be allowed on roads, however, microwave and induction ovens can be used for heating the food.

No food, officials said trucks would be allowed within 200 metres of restaurants.

The civic body has been facing opposition from restaurants association over the policy. In January, the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) had written to the BMC demanding a rollback of the policy. The association had said the food trucks would affect their business and also violate The Street Vendors Act.

The ‘Food Truck Policy’, which is a part of the Shiv Sena’s ‘Mumbai 24-hours’ initiative, would operate under ‘Food Truck Preparation and Sale of Eatables’ regulations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.