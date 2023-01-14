Civic body yet to write to govt seeking handover of Mahalaxmi Race Course plot

Almost two weeks after the BMC proposed to send a letter to the state government, seeking complete handover of the land parcel on which the Mahalaxmi Race Course stands, sources in the civic body said the letter is yet to be dispatched.

Spread across a plot of 8.5 lakh sq m, the race course currently stands on a land parcel that is jointly owned by the state government and the BMC.

The plot was leased out to Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), the parent body of the race course. The RWITC’s lease got over in May, 2013, and since then it has not been renewed.

On January 4, officials had said that for the first time, BMC is going to ask the state government to hand over full ownership of the land to the civic body.

However, on Friday, officials said the letter is yet to be dispatched. Sources in BMC, however, didn’t give any specific reason why there has been a delay in the process of sending the letter.

The officials, meanwhile, said they have sent two letters to the RWITC management to clear outstanding arrears. “We have sent two reminders to RWITC management to clear outstanding arrears for using the plot for 10 years, despite the lease getting over.

The arrears now stand at Rs 5.99 crore. We are following the government’s instruction in recovering the dues and also asked them to submit an undertaking stating that the payment of outstanding arrears will not mean extension of the lease,” said an official.

Of the total land, around two-third is under the ownership of the state government and one-third is with BMC. The plot was leased out to the RWITC management for the first time in 1914 for 30 years, which was renewed on 1964 for another 30 years. In 1994, the lease was again renewed for 19 years, which got over in May, 2013, following which the agreement was not renewed.

Civic officials have said that they will be exploring the option of setting up a theme park at the race course, a proposal that was floated in 2013 by Shiv Sena, which then ruled BMC.