scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Must Read

Civic body issues tender for construction of promenade along Mahalakshmi race course

A civic official added, “The eco-friendly track will be constructed without cutting down any tree... Recreational and seating facilities will also be provided. In particular, it has been proposed to erect a solar canopy along the sidewalk.”

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
Updated: June 10, 2022 4:33:09 am
“A green bus stop will be built, CCTV cameras will be installed and an open library and gym will also come up,” the official added. (File)

The BMC on Thursday issued tenders for the construction of a promenade along the periphery of the Mahalakshmi race course. The project, estimated to cost nearly Rs 5 crore, will come up in Worli, which is represented by Shiv Sena Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

BMC G South assistant commissioner Sharad Ughade said, “We plan to build a promenade along the periphery of the race course. While at present, the walking track of the race course is open for a few hours in a day, the promenade will be open 24×7. Apart from the promenade, we will also have a cycle track. The entire place will be illuminated by solar panels.’’

A civic official added, “The eco-friendly track will be constructed without cutting down any tree… Recreational and seating facilities will also be provided. In particular, it has been proposed to erect a solar canopy along the sidewalk.”

More from Mumbai
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“A green bus stop will be built, CCTV cameras will be installed and an open library and gym will also come up,” the official added.

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: Helping OutPremium
Delhi Confidential: Helping Out
UPSC Key-June 9, 2022: Why increase in Repo Rate, Running Inflation, or F...Premium
UPSC Key-June 9, 2022: Why increase in Repo Rate, Running Inflation, or F...
‘Our time has come,’ says Punjab BJP with Sunil Jakhar by its...Premium
‘Our time has come,’ says Punjab BJP with Sunil Jakhar by its...
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement