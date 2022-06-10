Civic body issues tender for construction of promenade along Mahalakshmi race course

The BMC on Thursday issued tenders for the construction of a promenade along the periphery of the Mahalakshmi race course. The project, estimated to cost nearly Rs 5 crore, will come up in Worli, which is represented by Shiv Sena Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

BMC G South assistant commissioner Sharad Ughade said, “We plan to build a promenade along the periphery of the race course. While at present, the walking track of the race course is open for a few hours in a day, the promenade will be open 24×7. Apart from the promenade, we will also have a cycle track. The entire place will be illuminated by solar panels.’’

A civic official added, “The eco-friendly track will be constructed without cutting down any tree… Recreational and seating facilities will also be provided. In particular, it has been proposed to erect a solar canopy along the sidewalk.”

“A green bus stop will be built, CCTV cameras will be installed and an open library and gym will also come up,” the official added.